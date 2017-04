Lorenzin urges tax hike on tobacco (3)

Rome, April 27 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin on Thursday urged he government to raise duties on tobacco saying that "taxes on tobacco are taxes against death, as they are used in all civilised countries in the world". She said that in order to "cut cigarette consumption, any weapon can be used". She said "the battle against smoking is the first health battle, considering that the youngest are targets for the tobacco market". Cigarettes are relatively cheap in Italy compared to other European countries.