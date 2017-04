Calabria tops EU for youth unemployment (2)

Brussels, April 27 - Calabria had the highest rate of youth unemployment in the EU, 58.7%, in 2016, Eurostat reported Thursday. Only the two Spanish enclaves in north Africa, Ceuta and Melilla, did worse with 69.1% and 63.3% respectively, it said. Behind Calabria came Andalusia with 57.9%, while Sicily was fifth with 57.2% and Sardinia sixth with 56.3%. The Italian government has passed a series of measures aimed at bringing down youth unemployment, which stood at 35.2% nationally in February, 1.7% down on January.