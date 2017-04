Six probed in Rigopiano avalanche disaster (3)

Pescara, April 27 - Six people including public administrators and officials are under investigation for the January 18 disaster at Abruzzo's Hotel Rigopiano in which 29 people were killed by an avalanche in the village of Farindola, judicial sources said Thursday. Those under investigation include the president of the province of Pescara, Antonio Di Marco, Farindola Mayor Ilario Lacchetta and the hotel's manager, Bruno Di Tommaso. Also being probed are two provincial officials, Paolo D'Incecco and Mauro Di Blasio, and Farindola municipal worker Enrico Colangeli. Sources said this was just a first tranche of investigations. Eleven people survived the avalanche.