Brussels urges Italy to act on PM10 (2)

Brussels, April 27 - The European Commission on Thursday sent Italy a reasoned opinion on smog-causing particulate matter (PM10) emissions, urging Rome to reply within two months showing the "appropriate" action it will take or be reported to the European Court of Justice. The move, the second step in an infringement procedure, was taken after daily PM10 limits were breached in 30 areas. Regions including Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Campania, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Lazio and Sicily are involved.