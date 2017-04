Lufthansa says no intention of buying Alitalia (2)

Rome, April 27 - Lufthansa said Thursday it had intention of buying Alitalia, the Italian airline facing liquidation after workers rejected a business plan featuring redundancies and wage cuts aimed at turning it around. "We have a clear intention of not acquiring Alitalia," said Lufthansa's financial director, Ulrik Svensson. Lufthansa had been one of the options aired after Premier Paolo Gentiloni rejected the idea of nationalising the chronically loss-making carrier and the government said they would seek a 300-400-million-euro bridging loan, with the EU's permission, to keep the airline flying while it looks for possible new investors.