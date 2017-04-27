Post-Brexit safeguards for Italians in UK - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, April 27 - Italy will seek to safeguard Italians in a post-Brexit Britain just as Britons are safeguarded in Italy, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday. "We are interested in the fact that among the priorities of the negotiation is the destiny of citizens of various European countries residing in the United Kingdom," 15% of whom are Italians, Gentiloni told the House. "We have the duty and right to demand for our compatriots certain safeguards and administrative rights, immediately applicable, non-discriminatory and based on the principle of reciprocity" with Britons resident in Italy, the premier said. Gentiloni added that the government would do all it could to try and make sure Milan becomes the new site for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) when that moves from London.