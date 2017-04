Migrant traffickers fund some NGOs - prosecutor (2)

Palermo, April 27 - Catania prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro told Italian TV Thursday that "in my opinion some NGOs may be financed by (migrant) traffickers, and I know of contacts". He said this traffic "is today reaping profits like drugs trafficking". Catania prosecutors have accused NGOs of picking up migrants off Libya after receiving phone calls from numbers which they say migrants have been given by traffickers. FRontex, the EU border agency, has also voiced concern about the action of some NGOs.