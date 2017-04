Police clear TAP site for olive-tree removal (2)

Bari, April 27 - Italian police overnight biulldozed protesters' barricades at the Puglia construction site for the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP), paving the way for the temporary removal of olive trees to resume. The TAP is set to bring Caspian gas to Europe. Its stretch at Melendugno in the southern Puglia region has been slammed by demonstrators protesting against the removal of olive trees, even though they will be put back in their former sites when the pipeline has been laid.