G7 leaders inc. Trump will sleep in Taormina (2)

Taormina, April 26 - All the G7 leaders including Donald Trump will sleep in Taormina when the Sicilian city hosts the summit on May 26-27, Mayor Eligio Giardina told ANSA Wednesday, saying he could say no more "for security reasons". "Everything will be ready for the event", said Giardina, saying that "everything is proceeding as planned". He said he had to "stigmatise negative information" which had suggested Taormina might not be ready.