Fresh Alitalia summit btwn Gentiloni, ministers (2)

Rome, April 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni held a fresh summit on Alitalia Wednesday with Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, sources said. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan was also present. The government is looking at ways to keep the troubled carrier operating after workers rejected a business plan featuring redundancies and wage cuts. Gentiloni has ruled out nationalisation.