Child thrown to death from fire died of fractured skull

Genoa
26/04/2017
Genoa, April 26 - A six-year-old boy who died after being thrown from an apartment near Genoa by his father in a bid to save him from a fire Monday died of a fractured skull, an autopsy said Wednesday. The boy, Giuseppe, did not have any smoke or carbon monoxide fumes in his lungs, the autopsy found. The boy's uncle blamed a delay in the arrival of firefighters for the fatality. "The information we have is that the firefighters came not before 20 minutes (after the alarm was sounded) - too long" Antonino Sansone said. "Maybe our nephew could have been saved". The boy's funeral will take place on Thursday. His parents will not be able to attend as they are in hospital with the injuries they suffered after throwing themselves out of the flat.
