ISIS fighter gets 8 yrs in Rome (2)

Rome, April 26 - A Rome court on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Macedonian Vulnet Maqelara aka Karlito Brigande to eight years in jail for being a jihadist fighter affiliated to ISIS. Brigande was accused of belonging to a transnational terror group. A former militant of the UCK nationalist army, Brigande was served an arrest warrant while he was already in Rome's Rebibbia prison. Prosecutors also issued a warrant for Firas Barhoumi, a 29-year-old Tunisian citizen on the lam.