Italy 2nd worst in EU for uni graduates

Brussels, April 26 - Italy had the second worst percentage of university graduates at 26.2% in 2016, only beaten by Romania with 25.6%, Eurostat said Wednesday. The percentage of graduates aged 30-34 rose in all EU members compared to 2002. The number of people with a higher-education certificate doubled compared to 2002 when ti was 13.1%, Eurostat said. The Europe 2020 strategy aims to raise the percentage of graduates to 40% in all EU members by that date. The previous Italian government of ex-premier Matteo Renzi introduced reforms aimed at boosting graduate numbers.