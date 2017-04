Equal opportunities G7 Nov 25 - Boschi

Rome, April 26 - Italy will hold an equal opportunities Group of Seven (G7) meeting on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the cabinet secretary with the equal opportunities brief, Maria Elena Boschi, said Wednesday. "I insisted a lot for a G7 on equal opportunities," said Boschi, speaking at an event with ex-premier Matteo Renzi. "Italy will ask all the G7 countries for a national plan against violence against women", she said. "We have complicated challenges ahead of us but we can overcome them together if we consider them challenges of democracy, culture and the economy, of the women and men in a country".