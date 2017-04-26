Rights court sends Berlusconi case to Grand Chamber (2)

Strasbourg, April 26 - The European Court of Human Rights said Wednesday that it was relinquishing jurisdiction of Silvio Berlusconi's appeal against a ban on him holding public office in favour of the Grand Chamber. The Grand Chamber is usually reserved for cases that are particularly important or complex. The former premier was ousted from parliament in 2013 under the 2012 Severino Law that prevents anyone sentenced to over two years from holding or running for public office for at least six years. The law, named after then justice minister Paola Severino, kicked in after the media billionaire was handed a definitive conviction for tax fraud. The three-time former premier and media tycoon was sentenced to four years in prison for masterminding a tax-dodging strategy by his Mediaset company, commuted to one year of community service which he began serving in May 2014. Berlusconi, the leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, argues that Italy violated European legislation by applying the 2012 law retroactively, thus imposing a harsher penalty than was applicable at the time of the crime for which he was convicted. He complained of violations of Article 7 (no punishment without law), Article 13 (right to an effective remedy) and Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 (right to free elections). The Grand Chamber comprises seventeen judges, including the President and the Vice-Presidents of the Court, the Section Presidents, the national judge and other judges drawn by lot.