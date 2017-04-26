Strasbourg

Rights court sends Berlusconi case to Grand Chamber (2)

Ex-premier appealing against office ban

Rights court sends Berlusconi case to Grand Chamber (2)

Strasbourg, April 26 - The European Court of Human Rights said Wednesday that it was relinquishing jurisdiction of Silvio Berlusconi's appeal against a ban on him holding public office in favour of the Grand Chamber. The Grand Chamber is usually reserved for cases that are particularly important or complex. The former premier was ousted from parliament in 2013 under the 2012 Severino Law that prevents anyone sentenced to over two years from holding or running for public office for at least six years. The law, named after then justice minister Paola Severino, kicked in after the media billionaire was handed a definitive conviction for tax fraud. The three-time former premier and media tycoon was sentenced to four years in prison for masterminding a tax-dodging strategy by his Mediaset company, commuted to one year of community service which he began serving in May 2014. Berlusconi, the leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, argues that Italy violated European legislation by applying the 2012 law retroactively, thus imposing a harsher penalty than was applicable at the time of the crime for which he was convicted. He complained of violations of Article 7 (no punishment without law), Article 13 (right to an effective remedy) and Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 (right to free elections). The Grand Chamber comprises seventeen judges, including the President and the Vice-Presidents of the Court, the Section Presidents, the national judge and other judges drawn by lot.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente Amendolia, nessun malore

Incidente Amendolia, nessun malore

di Maurizio Licordari

Auto vola in una scarpata, grave un ragazzo

Auto vola in una scarpata, grave un ragazzo

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente a Portella Castanea: tre ragazzi feriti

Incidente a Portella Castanea:
tre ragazzi feriti

di Alessandro Tumino

Il Far West sulla Statale 107: inseguimento con sparatoria

Il Far West sulla Statale 107: inseguimento con sparatoria

di Giovanni Pastore

Muore dopo sei giorni d’agonia

Muore dopo sei giorni d’agonia

di Sabrina Amoroso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33