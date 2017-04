Men good at breaking links, God no - pope

Vatican City, April 26 - Man is good at breaking links but God is not, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Addressing some 18,000 people at his weekly general audience, the pope said "while our hearts may grow cool, His is always warm". Francis added that "we have a migrant soul, and life always has a horizon." He said that hope was not "wishful thinking, since we are anchored in Heaven". The pope told some couples from the Ancona-Osimo diocese, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, "tell the young people it is beautiful, the joy of Christian marriage is beautiful". Italian prima ballerina Carla Fracci and other dancers got the pope's blessing ahead of the International Day of Dance on April 29.