Grillo shrugs off RSF report (2)

Rome, April 26 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Wednesday shrugged off a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report citing him as an example of intimidation of the press. "Today I discovered I was the cause of the problem of freedom of the press in Italy. The Reporters Without Borders survey just published says so. It opened my eyes," he said, adding "it's my fault". The RSF report said that, despite Italy's rise from 77th to 52nd in its annual rankings for press freedom, "the level of violence against reporters (including verbal and physical intimidation and threats) is alarming, especially as politicians such as Beppe Grillo of the Five Star Movement do not hesitate to publicly out the journalists they dislike".