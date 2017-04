Young Italians least smartphone-dependent in EU

Milan, April 26 - Young Italians are the least smartphone-dependent in Europe according to a survey of more than 1,500 European university students. Some 53% of the Italians said they could "easily" do without their phones for a day while 24% said they could go for several days without them. Only 23% said they could not be without their phones for a day. The Italians were the least dependent on their phones, followed by young Spaniards, 24% of whom said they would last less than a day without using their phones.