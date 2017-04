FCA says Q1 net profit up 34% to 0.6 bn euros (2)

Turin, April 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said Wednesday that it had a "record first quarter" this year, with net profit up 34% to 641 million euros. The Italian-American carmaker reported an adjusted net profit of €671 million, up 27%. It said adjusted EBIT amounted to 1.535 billion euros, up 11% with improvement in all segments except Latin America. FCA confirmed its target of registering an adjusted net profit of over three billion euros this year. It said it sees net revenues of between 115 and 120 billion euros, adjusted EBIT of over seven billion and net industrial debt of under 2.5 billion. FCA's stock on the Milan bourse climbed 4.6% to 10.10 euros after the results were presented.