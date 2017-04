Coffee stops prostate cancer, Italian team says

Rome, April 26 - Coffee wards off prostate cancer, a new Italian study says. At least three small cups of coffee a day lower the risk of getting the cancer by more than 50%, according to in vitro studies on 7,000 Italians conducted by IRCCS Neuromed in Pozzilli in Molise in collaboration with the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the IRCCS Istituto Dermopatico of Rome's Immacolata Hospital. "Caffeine is directly responsible for the protective effects," said the study led by George Pounis of Neuromed and published in the International Journal of Cancer.