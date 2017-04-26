Vote in PD primaries to select premier candidate - Renzi (2)

Rome

Vote in PD primaries to select premier candidate - Renzi

Outcome not already certain, says ex-premier

Outcome not already certain, says ex-premier

Rome, April 26 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Wednesday appealed to centre-left supporters to vote in Sunday's Democratic Party leadership primaries, stressing the outcome is by no means certain. "In four days' time the primaries to select the PD secretary for the next four years will take place in a democratic way," Renzi wrote in his e-news newsletter. "The winner will also be the premier candidate at the next elections. "Many want to make you believe that the result has already been written. "They do that to keep many of you away from the voter stands... Let's not fall for it, please!". Renzi is seeking to be re-elected PD leader with a fresh mandate after stepping down as premier in December when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. He is up against Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano in the primaries.

