Pope pays year's rent for disabled beach

Vatican City, April 26 - Pope Francis has paid a year's rent for a disabled beach near Rome. The pope's donation for the La Madonnina 'special beach' at Focene near Fiumicino on the Roman coast was greeted with "enthusiasm and amazement" by the Opera San Luigi Gonzaga Association's 'Opera d'Amore' group which runs the bathing establishment. Papal Almoner Msgr Konrad Krajewski handed over the money along with the pope's blessing for the volunteers who run the bathing club as well as the disabled and their families. Local priest Massimo Consolaro voiced "surprise and gratitude" at the pope's gift.