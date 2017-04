Work 'obsessive' priority for us - Gentiloni (2)

Benevento, April 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday "we have as an obsessive priority work and in particular work for young people. For the government it is an absolute commitment. In part we can respond with jobs in the civil service and in fact there was the return to turnover there. But strategic employment is a reflection of the productive fabric". Gentiloni was speaking on a visit to the Rummo pasta factory in this southern Italian city. Gentiloni's government is seeking to stoke growth and create jobs with a number of policies.