Alitalia can't be nationalized says Gentiloni (2)

Benevento, April 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday ruled out the possibility that the State could retake control of Alitalia after workers this week rejected a plan designed to turn around the troubled airline. The former flag-carrier is set to be put in administration under government-appointed commissioners after the agreement management reached with unions featuring redundancies and pay cuts was voted down by staff. "I said it before and I say it now too - the conditions do not exist to nationalize Alitalia," Gentiloni said after visiting the Rummo pasta plant in the southern city of Benevento. "Nevertheless, the government feels committed to defending workers, users, taxpayers and citizens so that the company's assets and resources are not wasted. "We'll work, although the outcome of the worker vote makes the challenge even more difficult". Gentiloni said he was disappointed Alitalia workers had rejected the plan and admitted he was worried about the company's future. "I cannot silence the concern about what is happening to Alitalia," he said. "It is necessary to be on the market to compete. I am disappointed that the opportunity of the agreement between the company and the unions was not accepted". Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said the "commissioners will verify the future prospects" and the possibility that new investors could take over the loss-making airline. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said that Alitalia is set to get a bridge loan of up to 400 million euros to keep it alive in the coming months. "The new commissioner must ensure the company's continuity and then find a buyer for Alitalia who knows how to manage it," Calenda said. "The only thing will be a bridge loan from the State of around 300, 400 million euros to ensure six months of administration". When asked about Lufthansa's reported interest in Alitalia, Calenda said "I hope so... it would be interesting to explore it". A European Commission spokesperson said Wednesday that the EU executive was in "constructive contact with Italy" regarding Alitalia. The spokesperson said that the Commission "is always ready to discuss with the member States plans that are in line with EU rules".