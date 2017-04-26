Two workers die in accident on Brenner rail line (2)

Rome, April 26 - Two workers are dead and three are injured after an accident overnight on the Bolzano-Brenner rail line, sources said Wednesday. The accident, which took place shortly after midnight, involved two technical vehicles belonging to a contractor firm. One of the vehicles caught fire, the emergency services said. The three hurt people have been taken to hospitals in Bolzano and Bressanone with serious injuries. The victims were natives of the southern region of Campania aged 52 and 42, sources said. One of the locomotives was out of control for around two kilometres before it crashed into another vehicle with its 1,500-tonne load, sources said. Bolzano prosecutors are investigating the disaster. The out-of-control train was involved in work on the replacement of tracks. A technical fault is a seen as the likely cause of the disaster.