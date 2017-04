Jobs must be top priority, says Italian Bishops Conference

Rome, April 26 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) said Wednesday that the country must consider employment levels its top priority. "Despite a slight turnaround seen in recent years, the labor market is still a national emergency. In order to look towards the future with optimism, Italy must consider jobs its top priority," the CEI said in its message for Italy's Labor Day on May 1. It underscored that "unemployment levels are still too high" and that "eight million people are at risk of poverty, often due to precarious or badly paid jobs" and "over 4 million Italians suffer from absolute poverty".