Alitalia to get 300-400 mn bridge loan - Calenda

Rome, April 26 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that Alitalia is set to get a bridge loan of up to 400 million euros to keep it alive in the coming months. "The new commissioner must ensure the company's continuity and then find a buyer for Alitalia who knows how to manage it," Calenda said. "The only thing will be a bridge loan from the State of around 300, 400 million euros to ensure six months of administration". When asked about Lufthansa's reported interest in Alitalia, Calenda said "I hope so... it would be interesting to explore it".