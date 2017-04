Alitalia can't be nationalized - Gentiloni

Benevento, April 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday ruled out nationalizing troubled airline Alitalia. "I said it before and I say it now too - the conditions do not exist to nationalize Alitalia," Gentiloni said after visiting the Rummo pasta plant in the southern city of Benevento. "Nevertheless, the government feels committed to defending workers, users, taxpayers and citizens so that the company's assets and resources are not wasted. We'll work, although the outcome of the worker vote makes the challenge even more difficult".