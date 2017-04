Gentiloni 'worried, disappointed' about Alitalia

(see related) Benevento, April 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that he was disappointed Alitalia workers had rejected a plan to turn around the troubled airline and admitted he was worried about the company's future. "I cannot silence the concern about what is happening to Alitalia," he said. "It is necessary to be on the market to compete. I am disappointed that the opportunity of the agreement between the company and the unions was not accepted".