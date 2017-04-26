Turin

Turin probe finds 12,000 using IS channel on Zello

Used by Moroccan arrested this week for terrorism

Turin, April 26 - Some 12,000 people are signed up to the "The State of the Islamic Caliphate" jihadist channel on the high-tech application Zello, an investigation by the anti-terrorism squad of the Carabinieri police in collaboration with the FBI has found. Mouner El-Aoual, a 29-year-old Moroccan recently arrested in Turin on charges of terrorism, was a frequent user of the application. Zello can transform iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Blackberries, PCs or Windows mobile device into walkie-talkies and uses a small bandwidth and minimal battery power, making it ideal for remote locations. Members of the channel exchange information and news on the Islamic State (IS) and "take part in the radicalization process", according to the investigation. El-Aoual was intercepted by the FBI around February 25, 2016 when he was telling a contact that, if IS were to tell him to carry out an attack in Italy, he would need three men who - due to the material he had at his disposal - could "have the power of 15 people".

