Turin probe finds 12,000 using IS channel on Zello

Turin
26/04/2017
Turin, April 26 - Some 12,000 people are signed up to the "The State of the Islamic Caliphate" jihadist channel on the high-tech application Zello, an investigation by the anti-terrorism squad of the Carabinieri police in collaboration with the FBI has found. Mouner El-Aoual, a 29-year-old Moroccan recently arrested in Turin on charges of terrorism, was a frequent user of the application. Zello can transform iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Blackberries, PCs or Windows mobile device into walkie-talkies and uses a small bandwidth and minimal battery power, making it ideal for remote locations. Members of the channel exchange information and news on the Islamic State (IS) and "take part in the radicalization process", according to the investigation. El-Aoual was intercepted by the FBI around February 25, 2016 when he was telling a contact that, if IS were to tell him to carry out an attack in Italy, he would need three men who - due to the material he had at his disposal - could "have the power of 15 people".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Incidente Amendolia, nessun malore
di Maurizio Licordari
Auto vola in una scarpata, grave un ragazzo
di Alessandro Tumino
Incidente a Portella Castanea:
tre ragazzi feriti
di Alessandro Tumino
Il Far West sulla Statale 107: inseguimento con sparatoria
di Giovanni Pastore
Muore dopo sei giorni d’agonia
di Sabrina Amoroso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online