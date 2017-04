Vote in PD primaries to select premier candidate-Renzi

Rome, April 26 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Wednesday appealed to centre-left supporters to vote in Sunday's Democratic Party leadership primaries, stressing the outcome is by no means certain. "In four days time the primaries to select the PD secretary for the next four years will take place in a democratic way," Renzi wrote in his Enews newsletter. "The winner will also be the premier candidate at the next elections. Many want to make you believe that the result has already been written. They do that to keep many of you away from the voter stands... Let's not fall for it, please!".