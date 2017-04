Four arrested in Calabria civil protection probe (2)

Catanzaro, April 26 - An official for the Civil Protection Department in the southern region of Calabria and three entrepreneurs were arrested by finance police on Wednesday in relation to a probe into alleged aggravated fraud against the State, sources said. The same probe also led to the seizure of assets worth over 250,000 euros, the sources said. The civil protection official was taken to jail, while the three entrepreneurs were put under house arrest, the sources added.