Italy's population to drop to 53.7 mn in 2065 - ISTAT

Rome, April 26 - Italy's resident population is likely to drop to 58.6 million by 2045 and to 53.7 million by 2065, compared to 60.7 million last year, ISTAT said in a report on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said projected births will not be enough to offset projected deaths. It said that, taking into account the variability associated with demographic events, the population estimate for 2065 ranges from a minimum of 46.1 million to a maximum of 61.5. ISTAT that the chance of that the population will have increased by 2065 was 7%.