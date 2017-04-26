Rome

Pope urges 'true solidarity' at TED 2017 via video

Pontiff warns the powerful to stay humble

Rome, April 26 - Pope Francis spoke via video link to the TED 2017 conference in Vancouver, Canada, this year entitled "The Future You". He called on the world not to forget humanity as science and technology progress, saying that it would be "wonderful" if, "while we discover faraway planets, we rediscover the needs of the brothers and sisters orbiting around us". "Only by educating people to a true solidarity will we be able to overcome the 'culture of waste'," he added, "which doesn't concern only food and goods but, first and foremost, the people who are cast aside by our techno-economic systems which, without even realizing it, are now putting products at their core, instead of people". The pope wrapped up his talk by urging the powerful to stay humble, warning that "if you don't, your power will ruin you".

