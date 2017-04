Govt rules out Alitalia nationalization

Rome, April 26 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti on Wednesday ruled out the possibility that the State could retake control of Alitalia after workers this week rejected a plan designed to turn around the troubled airline. The former flag-carrier is set to be put in administration under government-appointed commissioners after the agreement management reached with unions featuring redundancies and pay cuts was voted down by staff. "The situation is very difficult," Poletti told Radio Anch'io. "Nationalization is not an option". He added that the "commissioners will verify the future prospects" and the possibility that new investors could take over the loss-making airline.