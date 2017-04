EC to send Italy reasoned opinion over smog (2)

Brussels, April 24 - The European Commission is set to send Italy a reasoned opinion - the second phase in an infringement procedure - for having had unacceptable pollution levels in several urban areas for over seven years, ANSA sources said Monday. The move, concerning particulate matter (PM10) levels, will be made official on Thursday, the sources said. In February the Commission said it was sending a final warning to Italy for failing to address repeated breaches of air pollution limits in 12 air quality zones, including Rome, Milan and Turin.