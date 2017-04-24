Uncle blames delay after child thrown to death amid fire

Genoa
24/04/2017
Genoa, April 24 - The uncle of a six-year-old boy who died after being thrown from an apartment near Genoa by his father in a bid to save him from a fire on Monday blamed a delay in the arrival of firefighters for the fatality. "The information we have is that the firefighters came not before 20 minutes (after the alarm was sounded) - too long" Antonino Sansone said. "Maybe our nephew could have been saved". The boy's funeral will take place on Thursday. His parents will not be able to attend as they are in hospital with the injuries they suffered after throwing themselves out of the flat.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Incidente a Portella Castanea:
tre ragazzi feriti
di Alessandro Tumino
I cinesi lasciano Messina e preferiscono la provincia
di Francesco Triolo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online