Uncle blames delay after child thrown to death amid fire

Genoa, April 24 - The uncle of a six-year-old boy who died after being thrown from an apartment near Genoa by his father in a bid to save him from a fire on Monday blamed a delay in the arrival of firefighters for the fatality. "The information we have is that the firefighters came not before 20 minutes (after the alarm was sounded) - too long" Antonino Sansone said. "Maybe our nephew could have been saved". The boy's funeral will take place on Thursday. His parents will not be able to attend as they are in hospital with the injuries they suffered after throwing themselves out of the flat.