WHO sounds alarm on measles cases in Italy

Rome, April 24 - The World Health Organisation said Monday that Italy has the second-worst record in Europe for measles cases as it launched World Immunization Week. It said 1,387 of the 6,186 cases of measles on Europe between March 2016 and February 2017 were in Italy. It said only Romania did worse, with 2,702 cases, compared to 365 in Germany, 145 in Poland and 126 in France.