Macron's challenge regards Italy too - Renzi (2)

Rome, April 24 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that Emmanuel Macron's bid to become French president concerned Italy too. "A Macron victory in the French run-off could give a lot of strength to those who want to change Europe," Renzi, who is running to be re-elected leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said on Facebook. "Those who love the European ideal know that populism is the opponent. "But they also know that Europe is too big be left alone to the technocrats. "Bravo Macron: the challenge starts now. A challenge that regards Italy too. Forward, together". Other members of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's PD expressed satisfaction that Macron came top too. "There is good news on two fronts from France," said Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, who is challenging Renzi for leadership of the PD. "In the first place, Le Pen did not break through and a para-Fascist party that would have thrown the process of European integration into crisis did not break though with her. "Secondly, we have the success of a candidate who is powerfully pro Europe". Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina voiced satisfaction too. "Macron's result is very important," he said. "I think it's a fundamental signal for all European progressive, reformist democrats".