Rome

Salvini blasts Macron, roots for Le Pen

League leader says politicians, journalists 'idiots, slaves'

Salvini blasts Macron, roots for Le Pen

Rome, April 24 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday blasted Emmanuel Macron after he came top in the first round of the French presidential election and reiterated his support for the centrist's run-off opponent Marine Le Pen. "Politicians, journalists, philosophers and pseudo artists have been repeating that the populists are the danger for Europe since yesterday evening. And who cares about the terrorists? Idiots and slaves," said Salvini on Facebook. "While the bankers toast Macron (the euro and stock exchange are up), 40% of workers and farmers voted for Le Pen yesterday. "Come on Marine! P.S. It should be noted that in France the candidates who want to change the euro and the crazy policies of Brussels are 48% of the vote".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente a Portella Castanea: tre ragazzi feriti

Incidente a Portella Castanea:
tre ragazzi feriti

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente stradale, morto Gregorio Vatrella

Incidente stradale, morto Gregorio Vatrella

Tragedia della Targa Florio, le mosse della Procura

Tragedia della Targa Florio, le mosse della Procura

Arrestato "tronista" calabrese"

Arrestato "tronista" calabrese

I cinesi lasciano Messina e preferiscono la provincia

I cinesi lasciano Messina e preferiscono la provincia

di Francesco Triolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33