Salvini blasts Macron, roots for Le Pen

Rome
24/04/2017
Rome, April 24 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday blasted Emmanuel Macron after he came top in the first round of the French presidential election and reiterated his support for the centrist's run-off opponent Marine Le Pen. "Politicians, journalists, philosophers and pseudo artists have been repeating that the populists are the danger for Europe since yesterday evening. And who cares about the terrorists? Idiots and slaves," said Salvini on Facebook. "While the bankers toast Macron (the euro and stock exchange are up), 40% of workers and farmers voted for Le Pen yesterday. "Come on Marine! P.S. It should be noted that in France the candidates who want to change the euro and the crazy policies of Brussels are 48% of the vote".
