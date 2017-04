Macron's challenge regards Italy too - Renzi

Rome, April 24 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that Emmanuel Macron's bid to become French president concerned Italy too. "A Macron victory in the French run-off could give a lot of strength to those who want to change Europe," Renzi, who is running to be re-elected leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said on Facebook. "Those who love the European ideal know that populism is the opponent. But they also know that Europe is too big be left alone to the technocrats. Bravo Macron: the challenge starts now. A challenge that regards Italy too".