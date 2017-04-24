Rome

MSF 'indignant' over migrant-rescue accusations

NGO considering taking action

MSF 'indignant' over migrant-rescue accusations

Rome, April 24 - Medical-aid charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hit back on Monday at those who have suggested migrant-rescue operations in the Mediterranean by NGOs could be benefiting human traffickers. MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said it was "indignant about the cynical attacks on the work at sea of the NGOs by some political figures, which have seen a crescendo of venom and false accusations over the last few hours". It added that it "will evaluate in which seats to intervene to protect its work, image and credibility".

