PD voices satisfaction at Macron showing

Orlando hails pro-EU position

PD voices satisfaction at Macron showing

Rome, April 24 - Members of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Monday expressed satisfaction that Emmanuel Macron came top in the first round of the French presidential election ahead of Marine Le Pen. "There is good news on two fronts from France," said Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, who is challenging ex-premier Matteo Renzi for leadership of the PD. "In the first place, Le Pen did not break through and a para-Fascist party that would have thrown the process of European integration into crisis did not break though with her. "Secondly, we have the success of a candidate who is powerfully pro Europe". Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina voiced satisfaction too. "Macron's result is very important," he said. "I think it's a fundamental signal for all European progressive, reformist democrats".

