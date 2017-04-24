Rome

Little in common with Macron or Le Pen - M5S (2)

Traditional parties punished says anti-establishment group

Rome, April 24 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Monday that it does not share the policies of either of the two candidates to reach the run-off in France's presidential election. "We truly have little in common with the programme of (Emmanuel) Macron and (Marine) Le Pen," Manlio Di Stefano, the M5S's foreign affairs pointman, said on Facebook. "Neither of them has brought qualified citizens from civil society into the institutions". Di Stefano added that French voters had "chosen to punish" traditionally dominant parties "who betrayed them by supporting the Fiscal Compact, pension cuts and austerity". He said that this is what the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of Premier Paolo Gentiloni, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia and the right-wing Northern League had done in Italy.

