Kuki Gallmann attackers killed - minister (2)

Nairobi, April 24 - Two people suspected of being among those who shot Italian environmentalist and writer Kuki Gallmann in the stomach at her ranch on Sunday have been killed by security forces, Interior Security Minister Joseph Nkaissery said Monday. He added that a gun had been found and was being examined and that other people have been arrested in relation to the attack. Gallmann is said to be in stable condition after an operation. Herders who have trespassed on Gallmann's ranch seeking pasture during a drought are suspected of the attack.