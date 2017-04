MotoGP: Rossi goes top of standings

Rome, April 24 - Italy's Valentino Rossi is top of the MotoGP standings after coming second to Marc Marquez at the Grand Prix of the Americans in Austin Texas on Sunday. The 38-year-old, who has won seven of his nine world championships in the premium class, has not yet registered a win this season, but has finished on the podium in all three races so far. He has 56 championship points, six more than his Yamaha teammate Maverick Viñales, while reigning world champion Marquez is third with 38 points.