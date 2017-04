Cycling: Italy mourns Scarponi after fatal accident

Rome, April 24 - Italian sport is mourning 2011 Giro d'Italia champion Michele Scarponi, who was killed in a collision with a van while training in the area of his home at Filottrano, near Ancona, on Saturday. The 37-year-old's team, Astana, described the fatal accident as "a tragedy too big to be written". Scarponi was preparing to lead Astana at the 2017 Giro next month. A minute's silence was held at Italian sporting events at the weekend.