Soccer: Juventus tighten grip on top spot

Third-placed Napoli held 2-2 at Sassuolo

Rome, April 24 - Juventus tightened their grip on the Serie A top spot by thrashing Genoa 4-0 at home on Sunday. Genoa's Ezequiel Munoz put the ball into his own net and Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Leonardo Bonucci also scored to put the Turin giants on 83 points from 33 games. Juve, who are chasing a sixth consecutive Serie A title, are 11 points ahead of second-placed AS Roma. Roma can trim Juve's lead back down to eight points if they beat bottom-side Pescara later on Monday. Third-placed Napoli missed the chance to go above Roma on Sunday when they were held 2-2 at Sassuolo. Fourth-placed Lazio thumped second-bottom Palermo 6-2 in Rome on Sunday, with Keita Balde hitting a hat-trick and Ciro Immobile notching a double. AC Milan, sixth, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the San Siro to relegation-threatened Empoli. Inter, seventh, lost 5-4 at Fiorentina on Saturday.

