Mattarella signs budget adjustment (2)

Rome, April 24 - President Sergio Mattarella has signed the decree for the corrective mini budget, sources said Monday. The package can now be published in the official journal. The European Commission had told Italy to cut its structural deficit by an additional 0.2% of GDP by the end of April to avert infringement procedures. Premier Paolo Gentiloni stressed that the measures in the mini budget will help boost growth as well as bringing the deficit for 2017 down to around 2.1%.