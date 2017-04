Italy's 2016 deficit 2.4%, debt 132.6% - Eurostat

Brussels, April 24 - Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2016 was 2.4%, Eurostat said on Monday. The figure is 0.1 of a percentage point higher than that of 2.3% given in the European Commission's economic forecasts in February. Italy's public debt was 2.217909 trillion euros, 132.6% of GDP, 0.2 of a percentage point less than the figure given in the February forecasts.